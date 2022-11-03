Indiana doctor who treated 10-year-old rape victim sues state attorney general

Caitlin Bernard, the OB-GYN who provided an abortion on a 10-year-old girl from Ohio who was raped, on Thursday filed a lawsuit against Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita.

Driving the news: The lawsuit alleges that Rokita has used "baseless" and "invalid' consumer complaints to justify investigations into doctors who provide abortions and subpoenas to acquire confidential medical records.

