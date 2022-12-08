Miami mayor to Musk: "It's time" for Twitter to relocate

Miami's Mayor Francis Suarez (R) this week urged Elon Musk to relocate Twitter's headquarters to his city.

Driving the news: "[Elon Musk] it's TIME to move @twitter headquarters to Miami. It's not about politics, it's about the soul of our country," Suarez tweeted.

The invitation comes after Musk expressed frustrations over San Fransisco, where Twitter is headquartered, after city officials started investigating reports that the social media giant had set up sleeping quarters for employees.

"So city of SF attacks companies providing beds for tired employees instead of making sure kids are safe from fentanyl. Where are your priorities @LondonBreed!?" Musk wrote in a tweet.

The big picture: Suarez has been ambitious in trying to lure Big Tech to his city and he has been in communication with leaders of several tech companies.

Suarez earlier this year invited Twitter to move to Miami because it's a "global city," the Los Angeles Times reports.

"We think what he is trying to accomplish with Twitter dovetails very nicely with the brand of the city of Miami," Suarez said, per the LA Times.

