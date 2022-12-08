Dan Snyder allegedly "obstructed" House probe into Washington Commanders, panel says

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder before a game in East Rutherford, NJ on Sept. 29, 2019. Photo: John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform said Thursday that the NFL and the Washington Commanders "did not fully comply with the Committee’s requests for documents and information" as part of the investigation into the team.

Driving the news: "Despite making public pledges to cooperate with the Committee’s investigation, the NFL and the Commanders did not," per the report's executive summary, the House committee said Thursday in a newly released report.

Commanders owner Dan Snyder "ultimately sat for a private deposition but failed to provide full and complete testimony," the panel said.

Snyder allegedly "obstructed the Committee’s inquiry," per the panel.

"Over the course of the deposition, he claimed more than 100 times that he could not recall the answers to the Committee’s questions, including basic inquiries about his role as Team owner and multiple allegations of misconduct."

The big picture: Snyder has been accused of creating a hostile work environment at the Commanders. He has denied the allegations.

Snyder in July sat for a private deposition before the House panel on the Commanders' history of workplace misconduct.

The Oversight Committee subpoenaed the Commanders owner after an investigation showed that Snyder and his lawyer launched a "shadow investigation" to influence the NFL's internal investigation into misconduct, Axios' Jacob Knutson reports.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.