2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

70% of voters want JFK assassination records release, poll shows

Herb Scribner
President Kennedy and Mrs. Kennedy settled in rear seats. Photo: Getty Images

More than 70% of voters want to see President Biden release the secret records of John F. Kennedy's assassination, according to a new poll.

Why it matters: About 16,000 documents about Kennedy's death have yet to be released, and, experts say, those documents contain the most sensitive material about the 35th president's shocking assassination.

Details: The poll — done by the Democratic pollster Fernand Amandi, who is a JFK assassination history expert — showed there's broad bipartisan support for Biden to release the records, per NBC News.

  • It also showed Americans have varying beliefs about who was involved in Kennedy's death.

By the numbers: The poll found 71% of voters want the records released. Only 10% want to see the release delayed.

  • Republicans (76%) were more supportive than Democrats (66%) of releasing the records.
  • Most young people supported releasing the files, too. The 18-to-29 demographic had the highest percentage of support (84%) compared to other age groups.
  • The majority of voters (50%) said they thought others besides Lee Harvey Oswald were involved in Kennedy's death.
  • The majority of people surveyed in the poll (31%) said they thought the CIA was primarily responsible for planning Kennedy's assassination.

The big picture: The poll comes more than a month after a lawsuit filed in October looked to force the Biden administration and the National Archives to release all documents connected to the assassination.

  • In 2021, the White House under Biden postponed the release of the 16,000 documents due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • At the time, Biden asked the NARA to conduct a one-year review of the documents before releasing any more information.

What we're watching: Biden sent his memo on Dec. 15, meaning the deadline to release the documents is right around the corner.

Methodology: The poll was conducted from Nov. 14 to Nov. 22, 2022, with 2,000 completed interviews of adult registered voters. The poll had a margin of error of 2.2 percentage points.

