GoFundMe campaigns take off for inflation-strapped families

Global GoFundMe campaigns for gas, grocery and baby formula needs raised more than $80 million this year, the platform announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: Raging inflation dented savings and wages, prompting families and individuals to look for aid from strangers online.

"GoFundMe enables people to react to the news quickly, including the state of the economy," Margaret Richardson, chief corporate affairs officer, tells Axios.

By the numbers: The number of crowdfunding campaigns for gas and groceries grew 60% and 10% this year, respectively.

The platform also saw a 110% increase in the number of baby formula fundraisers amid the shortage crisis.

The big picture: GoFundMe's independently run nonprofit, GoFundMe.org, also verifies fundraisers to become recipients of the platform's Essentials Fund, which distributes donations for food, rent and utilities.

Of note: The "Stand with Ukraine" fundraiser from celebrity couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher was the single biggest campaign by donations on GoFundMe in 2022, raising $37 million.