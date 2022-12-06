Skip to main content
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

GoFundMe campaigns take off for inflation-strapped families

Hope King
Illustration of a charity ribbon made from a hundred dollar bill.

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Global GoFundMe campaigns for gas, grocery and baby formula needs raised more than $80 million this year, the platform announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: Raging inflation dented savings and wages, prompting families and individuals to look for aid from strangers online.

  • "GoFundMe enables people to react to the news quickly, including the state of the economy," Margaret Richardson, chief corporate affairs officer, tells Axios.

By the numbers: The number of crowdfunding campaigns for gas and groceries grew 60% and 10% this year, respectively.

  • The platform also saw a 110% increase in the number of baby formula fundraisers amid the shortage crisis.

The big picture: GoFundMe's independently run nonprofit, GoFundMe.org, also verifies fundraisers to become recipients of the platform's Essentials Fund, which distributes donations for food, rent and utilities.

Of note: The "Stand with Ukraine" fundraiser from celebrity couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher was the single biggest campaign by donations on GoFundMe in 2022, raising $37 million.

Go deeper