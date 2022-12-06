Ethics panel directs Cawthorn to pay $15,000 over crypto promotion

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), who is leaving Congress next month after losing his primary, was directed by the House Ethics Committee Tuesday to pay more than $15,000 related to his ownership and promotion of a cryptocurrency.

The big picture: The report caps off a brief and ignominious congressional tenure for Cawthorn, who spent much of it engulfed in scandal.

Driving the news: A report released by the panel, which followed a seven-month investigation, concluded there was “substantial evidence” the North Carolina lawmaker improperly received and promoted “Let’s Go Brandon Coin,” and later failed to disclose his ownership on time.

The panel directed Cawthorn to pay $14,237 to an “appropriate charitable organization” by the end of December and another $1,000 in late filing fees to the Treasury Department within 14 days of the report's release.

“ISC intended that its Report serve as an admonishment of Representative Cawthorn’s conduct,” the report says, alleging Cawthorn “acted in a manner that did not reflect creditably upon the House.”

Of note: The report found “no evidence” to support allegations earlier this year that Cawthorn had an improper relationship with a staffer.