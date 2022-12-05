The child care worker shortage is slowly easing

Data: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics via Fred; Chart: Axios Visuals

The number of child care workers is slowly ticking up — with 10,000 employees added over the past two months — but still is about 9% below pre-pandemic levels as employers struggle to hire.

Why it matters: The U.S. needs more people in the workforce, and a shortage of child care workers sure isn't helping.

The bottom line: U.S. labor force participation fell for the third straight month in November. One possible reason is that parents are having trouble finding someone to look after their children.

The shortage also helps push older workers out of the labor force as some pitch in to help watch grandchildren at home.

