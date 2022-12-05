Michael Avenatti sentenced to 14 years in prison in California fraud case

Michael Avenatti arrives at a federal court in Manhattan for a criminal case on Jan. 24 in New York City. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti was sentenced Monday to 14 years in federal prison "for defrauding his clients and for obstructing IRS efforts to collect payroll taxes from his coffee business," the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California said.

Driving the news: U.S. District Judge James V. Selna ordered Avenatti's prison term "run consecutive to sentences totaling five years previously imposed in two federal cases in the Southern District of New York," the attorney's office wrote.

Avenatti earlier this year pleaded guilty to four counts of wire fraud.

The big picture: Avenatti was once considered a rising star within the Democratic Party and gained notoriety for his representation of adult film actor Stormy Daniels in her suit against former President Trump.

He is separately serving two prison sentences from prior convictions for stealing nearly $300,000 from his Daniels, and from attempting to extort Nike out of more than $20 million.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.