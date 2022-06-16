Michael Avenatti pleads guilty to wire fraud and tax charge

Disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti on Thursday pleaded guilty to four counts of wire fraud and a tax charge in a federal court in Southern California, according to AP.

Why it matters: Avenatti is already serving two prison sentences from prior convictions for stealing nearly $300,000 from his former client, adult film actress Stormy Daniels, and from attempting to extort Nike out of more than $20 million.

The big picture: Federal prosecutors charged Avenatti in a 36-count indictment in 2019 for cheating clients out of millions of dollars while lying repeatedly about his business and income.