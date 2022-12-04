1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Trump is losing altitude after GOP's midterm disappointment
Former Trump's unfavorable rating has surged to 67% among registered voters, with one-third of Republicans and GOP-leaning voters now viewing him negatively, according to a Marquette Law School national poll.
Why it matters: This is the latest in a series of post-election polls that show Trump losing altitude after his party's midterm disappointment.
In a head-to-head Republican matchup, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis leads Trump by 20 points (60%-40%).
- DeSantis led Trump among Republican voters who didn't attend college — which has been the core of the former president's MAGA base.
- But among GOP college grads, the difference in support between Trump and DeSantis is remarkable. Trump's favorability is underwater with college-educated Republicans (48/50 fav-unfav), while DeSantis' favorability is through the roof (80/9).
Testing 2024: Biden ties with DeSantis in a head-to-head matchup, 42-42.
- Trump loses to Biden by 10 points, 44-34.