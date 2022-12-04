Skip to main content
Trump is losing altitude after GOP's midterm disappointment

Josh Kraushaar

Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former Trump's unfavorable rating has surged to 67% among registered voters, with one-third of Republicans and GOP-leaning voters now viewing him negatively, according to a Marquette Law School national poll.

Why it matters: This is the latest in a series of post-election polls that show Trump losing altitude after his party's midterm disappointment.

In a head-to-head Republican matchup, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis leads Trump by 20 points (60%-40%).

Testing 2024: Biden ties with DeSantis in a head-to-head matchup, 42-42.

  • Trump loses to Biden by 10 points, 44-34.
