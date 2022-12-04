Trump is losing altitude after GOP's midterm disappointment

Former Trump's unfavorable rating has surged to 67% among registered voters, with one-third of Republicans and GOP-leaning voters now viewing him negatively, according to a Marquette Law School national poll.

Why it matters: This is the latest in a series of post-election polls that show Trump losing altitude after his party's midterm disappointment.

In a head-to-head Republican matchup, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis leads Trump by 20 points (60%-40%).

DeSantis led Trump among Republican voters who didn't attend college — which has been the core of the former president's MAGA base.

But among GOP college grads, the difference in support between Trump and DeSantis is remarkable. Trump's favorability is underwater with college-educated Republicans (48/50 fav-unfav), while DeSantis' favorability is through the roof (80/9).

Testing 2024: Biden ties with DeSantis in a head-to-head matchup, 42-42.