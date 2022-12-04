Demand for remote jobs outpaces supply

Data: LinkedIn; Chart: Axios Visuals

Applicants want remote jobs, but the number of postings that allow people to work from home is dwindling as companies start to call workers back to offices.

By the numbers: 50% of applications submitted on LinkedIn are for remote jobs, but just 15% of postings are advertising flexible work.

💡 Why it matters: "The scaling back of remote-work policies is among the first and most visible signs of a changing job market," The Washington Post's Abha Bhattarai writes.