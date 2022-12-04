2 hours ago - Economy & Business
Demand for remote jobs outpaces supply
Applicants want remote jobs, but the number of postings that allow people to work from home is dwindling as companies start to call workers back to offices.
- By the numbers: 50% of applications submitted on LinkedIn are for remote jobs, but just 15% of postings are advertising flexible work.
💡 Why it matters: "The scaling back of remote-work policies is among the first and most visible signs of a changing job market," The Washington Post's Abha Bhattarai writes.
- "Flexibility remains one of the top priorities for employees," says Rand Ghayad, head of economics and global labor markets at LinkedIn.
- But the balance of power is starting to shift away from workers and back to employers as the labor market shows more signs of cooling down, he says.