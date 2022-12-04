Skip to main content
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Demand for remote jobs outpaces supply

Erica Pandey
Data: LinkedIn; Chart: Axios Visuals
Applicants want remote jobs, but the number of postings that allow people to work from home is dwindling as companies start to call workers back to offices.

  • By the numbers: 50% of applications submitted on LinkedIn are for remote jobs, but just 15% of postings are advertising flexible work.

💡 Why it matters: "The scaling back of remote-work policies is among the first and most visible signs of a changing job market," The Washington Post's Abha Bhattarai writes.

  • "Flexibility remains one of the top priorities for employees," says Rand Ghayad, head of economics and global labor markets at LinkedIn.
  • But the balance of power is starting to shift away from workers and back to employers as the labor market shows more signs of cooling down, he says.
