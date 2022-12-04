Former attorney general Eric Holder told CBS’ “Face the Nation" Sunday that Hunter Biden should be treated "just like any other American citizen" amid a federal probe.

Why it matters: The Washington Post reported in October, citing people familiar with the matter, that federal investigators believe they have sufficient evidence to charge Hunter Biden, son of President Biden, with tax crimes and a false statement related to a gun purchase.

The probe initially opened in 2018 over Hunter Biden’s overseas business ties and consulting work but evolved into whether he reported all of his income and if he lied on paperwork to purchase a gun in 2018, according to the Post.

The case is reportedly before a Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney in Delaware, who will decide on whether to file such charges against Hunter Biden.

What they're saying: "The defendant should not be treated any more harshly because of who he is, who he is related to, should not be given breaks because of who he is or who he is related to," Holder, who served as former President Obama's attorney general from 2009 to 2015, said when asked about possible charges against Hunter Biden.

"He should be treated — as former President Trump should be treated — just like any other American citizen," Holder added. "If there is culpability, that person should be held liable for his or her acts. And if there is not a basis for a case, a case should not be brought."

