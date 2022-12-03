U.S. eliminated from World Cup

Giovanni Reyna of United States controls the ball against Netherlands. Photo: FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The United States men's soccer team is heading home from Qatar after losing to the Netherlands in the 2022 World Cup's Round of 16.

Why it matters: The 3-1 loss ends the U.S. men's team's first World Cup campaign since 2014.

This was the United States' seventh appearance in the knockout round.

The US has yet to surpass its best-ever World Cup campaign when the team reached the semi-finals in 1930.

Details: The Dutch scored twice in the first 45 minutes before the United States notched one back in the second half. After a brief spell of hope, Netherlands scored again, making it 3-1 and closing the book on America's run.

Historically, the US has never won a World Cup game after trailing.

Flashback: The last time the U.S. competed in the knockout round, the Americans lost to Belgium, 2-1, in the opening match, sending them home.

What's next: The Netherlands move on to the next round to play the winner of Lionel Messi's Argentina or Australia.

