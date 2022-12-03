24 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Uvalde survivors file $27 billion class action lawsuit
Victims of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting that left 21 people dead last spring filed a $27 billion class action lawsuit this week, per court documents.
Driving the news: The suit, filed in federal court in Austin on Tuesday, accuses officials of failing to follow active shooter protocol by waiting more than an hour to confront the attacker.
- The lawsuit names the city, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, the school district’s police department, the Uvalde Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety and a number of members or former members of those agencies.
Details: Those who filed the lawsuit include students, parents, teachers and school staff who were at the scene of the mass shooting on May 24, when an 18-year-old gunman began firing into classrooms at Robb Elementary School, killing 19 children and two adults.
- The suit seeks damages for survivors who have sustained "emotional or psychological damages" and will now "be forced to endure the indelible and forever-lasting trauma that Defendants immeasurably caused and amplified ... in failing to undertake prescribed course of action."