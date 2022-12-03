Russia "won't accept" price cap on its oil

A view of Transneft's oil-loading port of Kozmino is seen on Dec. 28, 2009, near Nakhodka, Russia. Photo: Konstantin Zavrazhin/Getty Images

Russia has rejected a price cap on its oil, indicating it may stop supplying to countries that agree to the limit.

Driving the news: The announcement comes after the Group of Seven nations, the European Union and Australia agreed to cap the price of Russian seaborne oil at $60 per barrel starting on Dec. 5.

What they're saying: "We won’t accept the price cap," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said per Russian state news agency TASS.

Peskov added that Russia will assess the situation and decide how to respond.

Between the lines: Russia has said in the past that it will not supply oil to countries that implement the cap, per Reuters.

"Starting from this year Europe will live without Russian oil," Mikhail Ulyanov, Moscow's ambassador to international organizations in Vienna, said on Twitter Saturday.

"Moscow has already made it clear that it will NOT supply oil to those countries who support anti-market price cap," he continued. "Very soon the EU will blame Russia for using oil as a weapon."

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement Friday that the price cap will particularly benefit low- and medium-income countries that have "borne the brunt of elevated energy and food prices exacerbated by Putin’s war."

She said the price cap will "help further constrain Putin’s finances and limit the revenues he’s using to fund his brutal invasion."

"With Russia’s economy already contracting and its budget increasingly stretched thin, the price cap will immediately cut into Putin’s most important source of revenue."

State of play: The Russian oil and gas sector will never fully recover from the fallout of the invasion of Ukraine, per a report from a top global energy agency, weakening an important part of the country's economy for decades to come, Axios' Ben Geman wrote.