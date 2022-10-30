Data: International Energy Agency; Chart: Axios Visuals

The Russian oil and gas sector will never fully recover from the fallout of the invasion of Ukraine, according to a report from a top global energy agency, weakening a vital part of the country's economy for decades to come.

Why it matters: The new findings from the International Energy Agency show how Russia's decision to attack Ukraine earlier this year has upended international markets and imperiled the future energy leverage of a U.S. adversary.

In 2021 Russia was the world's largest natural gas exporter and is a huge source of oil for global markets, too.

Zoom in: The IEA's latest World Energy Outlook shows how Russia's projected gas exports, shown in the chart above, have plunged compared to last year.

The agency has also significantly cut projected Russian oil exports in the years ahead.

Under IEA's long-term outlook to 2050, Russia's exports never return to 2021 levels.

Background: Western sanctions, Vladimir Putin's cuts in gas exports to Europe, and Europe's efforts to wean itself off Russian fuels are all slated to erode Russia's market position.

"Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is prompting a wholesale reorientation of global energy trade, leaving Russia with a much-diminished position," the report notes.

The big picture: The IEA had previously projected a long-term decline in Europe's reliance on Russian energy as the bloc pursued more climate-friendly sources, but now "the rupture has come with a speed that few imagined possible," the agency said.

The group's analysis notes that Asian buyers will make up some of the difference, but Russia won't find markets for all the huge volumes that once went to Europe.

"Russia’s reorientation to Asian markets is particularly challenging in the case of natural gas, as the market opportunity for large-scale additional deliveries to China is limited," the IEA said.

"Longer-term prospects are weakened by uncertainties over demand, as well as restricted access to international capital and technologies to develop more challenging fields and LNG projects."

What we're watching: In the nearer term, the effects of EU restrictions on Russian oil that take effect in December, as well as the G7 efforts to impose a price cap on the country's barrels.

In the longer term, the report generally sees Russia's invasion as a catalyst for low-carbon energy transition, despite some short-term movement back toward coal.

