Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveils the "Semi" electric truck near Los Angeles, California, in 2017. Photo: Veronique Dupont/AFP via Getty Images

Elon Musk announced Thursday that Tesla is rolling out its long-awaited all-electric Semi trucks.

The big picture: The first shipment of the Tesla Semi, which was unveiled five years ago, was delivered to PepsiCo's Modesto, California, factory Wednesday, Tesla Semi program manager Dan Priestley said during a livestreamed event at the electric vehicle company's Nevada plant.

"We delivered the truck, they took it over and they brought back a load of snacks for everybody here to enjoy tonight," Priestley added.

By the numbers: The Semi had a 500-mile driving range in a test, according to Tesla.

"It's not like 500 miles with no load, with special aero, and special everything. It's fully loaded," Musk said at the event as an image of a Semi displayed on the screen behind him that stated it completed the test with 4% battery left.

Zoom in: "We're incredibly excited tonight to actually deliver our first production Tesla semi trucks," Musk said at the event.

The Tesla CEO thanked PepsiCo for being "a great partner" as Priestley symbolically handed over keys to executives Kirk Tanner and Steven Williams, who high-fived upon receiving them.

"It's been a long journey, long five years, but this is gonna really revolutionize the roads and I think make the world a better place in a meaningful way," Musk added.

Flashback: Musk claimed when he first unveiled a Tesla Semi prototype five years ago that it would begin production in 2019.

Between the lines: The vehicle is coming three years late, but the pandemic disruptions and supply chain issues might be partially to blame, per Axios' Nathan Bomey.

Of note: Just a few days before Thursday's event, French automaker Renault completed deliveries for Coca-Cola with a fleet of electric trucks, jumping ahead of Tesla's own agreement with Pepsi — Axios' Alan Neuhauser notes.

Go deeper: Tesla Semi to put EV heavy trucks to the test

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.