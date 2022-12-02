Skip to main content
Tesla begins delivering first Semi trucks

Sareen Habeshian

Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveils the "Semi" electric truck near Los Angeles, California, in 2017. Photo: Veronique Dupont/AFP via Getty Images

Elon Musk announced Thursday that Tesla is rolling out its long-awaited all-electric Semi trucks.

The big picture: The first shipment of the Tesla Semi, which was unveiled five years ago, was delivered to PepsiCo's Modesto, California, factory Wednesday, Tesla Semi program manager Dan Priestley said during a livestreamed event at the electric vehicle company's Nevada plant.

A screenshot of a Tesla tweet on a Semi test drive.
Photo: Tesla/Twitter
  • "We delivered the truck, they took it over and they brought back a load of snacks for everybody here to enjoy tonight," Priestley added.

By the numbers: The Semi had a 500-mile driving range in a test, according to Tesla.

  • "It's not like 500 miles with no load, with special aero, and special everything. It's fully loaded," Musk said at the event as an image of a Semi displayed on the screen behind him that stated it completed the test with 4% battery left.

Zoom in: "We're incredibly excited tonight to actually deliver our first production Tesla semi trucks," Musk said at the event.

  • The Tesla CEO thanked PepsiCo for being "a great partner" as Priestley symbolically handed over keys to executives Kirk Tanner and Steven Williams, who high-fived upon receiving them.
  • "It's been a long journey, long five years, but this is gonna really revolutionize the roads and I think make the world a better place in a meaningful way," Musk added.

Flashback: Musk claimed when he first unveiled a Tesla Semi prototype five years ago that it would begin production in 2019.

Between the lines: The vehicle is coming three years late, but the pandemic disruptions and supply chain issues might be partially to blame, per Axios' Nathan Bomey.

Of note: Just a few days before Thursday's event, French automaker Renault completed deliveries for Coca-Cola with a fleet of electric trucks, jumping ahead of Tesla's own agreement with Pepsi — Axios' Alan Neuhauser notes.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

