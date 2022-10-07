Skip to main content
Musk says Tesla Semi output starting, with deliveries to Pepsi in December

Rebecca Falconer
Tesla Chairman and CEO Elon Musk unveils the new "Semi" electric Truck to buyers and journalists on November 16, 2017 in Hawthorne, California, near Los Angeles.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiling the Semi truck at a 2017 event in Hawthorne, California. Photo: Veronique Dupont/AFP via Getty Images

Tesla is starting production of its Semi truck and the electric vehicle maker will deliver to PepsiCo on Dec. 1, CEO Elon Musk announced in a tweet Thursday evening.

The big picture: PepsiCo was among the firms lined up for deliveries of the battery-powered Class 8 truck after Musk announced in 2017 that production would begin two years later.

A screenshot of Elon Musk's tweet of a Tesla truck image with the announcement they'll deliver them to Pepsi in December.
Photo: Elon Musk/Twitter
  • However, parts shortages pushed the production timeline back, Reuters notes.

Of note: Musk announced in August plans to start shipping the vehicles next year.

  • He told Tesla investors in January that rolling out the Semi in this year "would not make any sense because we’ll still be parts-constrained," per Bloomberg

The intrigue: It wasn't immediately clear how many of the trucks Tesla would roll out in the first batch.

  • Representatives for PepsiCo did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.
