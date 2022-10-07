Tesla is starting production of its Semi truck and the electric vehicle maker will deliver to PepsiCo on Dec. 1, CEO Elon Musk announced in a tweet Thursday evening.

The big picture: PepsiCo was among the firms lined up for deliveries of the battery-powered Class 8 truck after Musk announced in 2017 that production would begin two years later.

Photo: Elon Musk/Twitter

However, parts shortages pushed the production timeline back, Reuters notes.

Of note: Musk announced in August plans to start shipping the vehicles next year.

He told Tesla investors in January that rolling out the Semi in this year "would not make any sense because we’ll still be parts-constrained," per Bloomberg.

The intrigue: It wasn't immediately clear how many of the trucks Tesla would roll out in the first batch.