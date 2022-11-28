Renault to Tesla: Your move on electric trucks

French automaker Renault yesterday completed deliveries for Coca-Cola with a fleet of electric trucks, jumping ahead of Tesla's own agreement with Pepsi.

Why it matters: Trucks are among the most challenging sectors to electrify. Renault's delivery is a significant victory for the company and it sets the automaker apart from peers — namely Elon Musk's attempt to bring electric trucks to market.

What's happening: Renault's "E-Tech" electric trucks began making deliveries Sunday for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, which is Coca-Cola’s biggest bottler by revenue.

The first five "D" models — the "D" and the "D Wide" — hit the road over the weekend. Another 25 will soon follow, part of the company's more than $7 million investment.

Meanwhile: Tesla's Semi models for Pepsi aren't expected to launch until at least Dec. 1., after a slow rollout.