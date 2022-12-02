President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on Dec. 2, 2022. Photo: Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

American political leaders "should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides," President Biden tweeted Friday.

Why it matters: Biden made the comments the day after Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, praised Hitler in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

The comments also come after former President Trump dined with Ye and white nationalist Nick Fuentes last week.

What he said: "I just want to make a few things clear," Biden said. "The Holocaust happened. Hitler was a demonic figure.

"And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides. Silence is complicity," Biden added.

Flashback: Ye's praise of Hitler in the interview with Jones was the latest in a series of antisemitic remarks from the rapper in recent weeks, AP reports.

Ye's Twitter account was suspended Thursday after he posted an image of a swastika inside a Star of David, Elon Musk announced.

"I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended," Musk said.

Ye's Twitter account was originally restricted in October due to antisemitic tweets. Musk allowed Ye back on Twitter after recently taking over the company.

Worth noting: The Twitter account for Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee deleted a tweet that included Ye, Musk, and Trump shortly after Ye's interview.

