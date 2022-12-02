President Biden urges political leaders to call out antisemitism
American political leaders "should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides," President Biden tweeted Friday.
Why it matters: Biden made the comments the day after Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, praised Hitler in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.
- The comments also come after former President Trump dined with Ye and white nationalist Nick Fuentes last week.
What he said: "I just want to make a few things clear," Biden said. "The Holocaust happened. Hitler was a demonic figure.
- "And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides. Silence is complicity," Biden added.
Flashback: Ye's praise of Hitler in the interview with Jones was the latest in a series of antisemitic remarks from the rapper in recent weeks, AP reports.
- Ye's Twitter account was suspended Thursday after he posted an image of a swastika inside a Star of David, Elon Musk announced.
- "I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended," Musk said.
- Ye's Twitter account was originally restricted in October due to antisemitic tweets. Musk allowed Ye back on Twitter after recently taking over the company.
Worth noting: The Twitter account for Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee deleted a tweet that included Ye, Musk, and Trump shortly after Ye's interview.
