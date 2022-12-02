Suspect arrested in murder of Migos rapper Takeoff

Police have arrested two individuals in connection with the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff, Houston officials said Friday.

The big picture: Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was killed on Nov. 1 outside of a bowling alley in downtown Houston, Axios reports. He was 28.

Driving the news: Houston police chief Troy Finner said at a news conference Friday that Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested and charged with murder.

Cameron Joshua, 22, was arrested on Nov. 22 on charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon, Finner said.

Houston police said at the news conference that they plan to speak to more witnesses.

Catch up quick: Police said Takeoff and fellow Migos rapper Quavo were at a private party at the bowling alley. Gunfire erupted after the party, police said. Quavo was not injured in the shooting.

Sgt. Michael Burrow said Friday that a lucrative dice game took place at the party and there was an altercation outside the bowling alley, which Takeoff was not a part of.

Burrow said they discovered Clark was the "lethal shooter" of Takeoff that night.

A number of people fled the scene of the shooting after it happened, Burrow said.

What they're saying: "We've boiled it down to over 30 people that were standing outside" during the gunfire, Burrow said at the press conference. "Literally, every single one of those people left the scene without giving a statement to police."

"We found a few of them that night, we've found others since then, but it's important that those people come forward," Burrow said.

Context: Takeoff was the youngest member of the rap group, which was formed 14 years ago in Georgia. Some of their top songs include "Stir Fry," "Bad and Boujee" and "Walk It Talk It."

Finner previously said Takeoff was “well-respected and non-violent."

