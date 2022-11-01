Rapper Takeoff, one-third of the Grammy-nominated group Migos, was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday. He was 28.

Driving the news: Houston authorities have not released the name, but a representative confirmed Takeoff's identity as the fatal victim to the Associated Press.

The rapper, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was in Houston with Quavo — Takeoff's uncle and another member of Migos — celebrating the birthday of Jas Prince, a music promoter.

Instagram clips posted by Quavo hours before the shooting show him driving around Houston.

Details: The shooting occurred Takeoff was playing dice with a group of people at 810 Billiards & Bowling, according to Chron.com. TMZ reports an argument started over the dice game.

Quavo was not injured, Chron.com reports.

An HPD spokesperson tells Axios a call for a shooting at 1199 San Jacinto St. came in at 2:40 a.m. The caller reported hearing gunshots and seeing people running.

The Houston Police Department tweeted updates on a shooting near that address that said two other people were shot and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The big picture: Takeoff was the youngest member of the rap group formed in 2008 in Georgia, their home state. The group is responsible for hits like "Stir Fry," "Bad and Boujee" and "Walk It Talk It."

In recent months, Quavo and Takeoff started making music without Offset, the final member of Migos, as "Unc and Phew."

Quavo and Takeoff released a music video for the song "Messy" Monday night, hours before the shooting.

What they're saying: Celebrities from Houston rapper Bun B to journalist Jemele Hill are reacting to the news.