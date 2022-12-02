Full guest list: Colbert, others at Biden's first state dinner

Cabinet secretaries, governors, celebrities and others dot the list of more than 300 guests set to attend President Biden's first state dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron, hosted Thursday night at the White House.

Among the top names: Late-night host Stephen Colbert ... actresses Jennifer Garner and Julia Louis-Dreyfus ... musician John Legend and model Chrissy Teigen ... Vogue editor Anna Wintour ... Apple CEO Tim Cook ... Hunter Biden ... House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.).

Full guest list

THE PRESIDENT AND DR. BIDEN

HIS EXCELLENCY EMMANUEL MACRON, PRESIDENT OF THE FRENCH REPUBLIC AND MRS. BRIGITTE MACRON

Mr. Roger Altman & Ms. Jurate Kazickas

Mr. Mark Angelson & Ms. Marilyn Angelson

Mr. Bernard Arnault & Ms. Hélène Marie Mercier Arnault

Ms. Delphine Arnault

The Honorable Lloyd Austin, Secretary of Defense, U.S. Department of Defense & Ms. Charlene Austin

The Honorable Stewart Bainum & Ms. Sandra Bainum

Mr. Michael Barnicle & Ms. Anne Finucane

Mr. Jonathan Batiste & Ms. Suleika Jaouad

The Honorable Xavier Becerra, Secretary of Health & Human Services, U.S. Department of Health & Human Services & Dr. Carolina Reyes

The Honorable Katherine Bedingfield, Assistant to the President & Director of Communications & Mr. David Kieve

The Honorable John Bel Edwards, Governor of Louisiana & Ms. Donna Edwards

Ms. Valerie Biden Owens & Mr. Jack Owens

Ms. Ashley Biden & Ms. Elysia Bevan

Mr. Hunter Biden & Ms. Melissa Cohen Biden

The Honorable Antony Blinken, Secretary of State, U.S. Department of State & The Honorable Evan Ryan, Assistant to the President & Cabinet Secretary

The Honorable Lisa Blunt Rochester, U.S. Representative (Delaware) & Ms. Hannah Carter

Mr. Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to the President of the Republic and Sherpa to the G7 and G20, French Republic

Mr. Jean-Louis Bourlanges, Member of Parliament & Head of the Foreign Affairs Committee, French Republic

Mr. David G. Bradley & Ms. Katherine Bradley

Ms. Rosalind Brewer & Mr. John Brewer

The Honorable Steven Breyer, Former U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice & Ms. Joanna Brey

Mr. Tristan Bromet, Advisor to the Presidency, French Republic

Ms. Mika Brzezinski and Mr. Charles Joseph Scarborough

The Honorable Peter Buttigieg, Secretary of Transportation, U.S. Department of Transportation & Mr. Chasten Glezman Buttigieg

Mr. David Calhoun & Ms. Devon Calhoun

Mr. Christian Cambon, Senator of Val-de-Marne & Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, French Government

The Honorable Denise Campbell Bauer, U.S. Ambassador to the French Republic & the Principality of Monaco, U.S. Department of State & Mr. Steven Bauer

The Honorable Miguel Cardona, Secretary of Education, U.S. Department of Education & Ms. Marissa Cardona

The Honorable John Carney, Governor of Delaware & Ms. Tracey Quillen Carney

The Honorable Thomas Carper, U.S. Senator (Delaware) & Ms. Martha Carper

The Honorable James Clyburn, U.S. Representative & House Majority Whip, U.S. House of Representatives (South Carolina) & Ms. Virginia Newman

Mr. Stephen Colbert & Ms. Evelyn McGee-Colbert

The Honorable Susan Collins, U.S. Senator (Maine) & Ms. Elizabeth McCandless

H.E. Catherine Colonna, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs

Mr. Thomas Conway & Ms. Carol Murphy

Mr. Timothy Cook & The Honorable Lisa Jackson, Former Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

The Honorable Christopher Coons, U.S. Senator (Delaware) & Ms. Ann Coons

Ms. Tatiana Copeland & Mr. Gerret Copeland

Mr. Christian Dargnat

Mr. Eric Dean & Ms. Judith Dean

The Honorable Brian Deese, Assistant to the President & Director of the National Economic Council & Miss Adeline Deese

Ms. Mary Quinn Delaney & Mr. Wayne Jordan

Ms. Laurence Des Cars

The Honorable Karen Donfried, Assistant Secretary of State for European & Eurasian Affairs, U.S. Department of State & Mr. Alan Untereiner

The Honorable Michael Duggan, Mayor of Detroit, Michigan & Dr. Sonia Hassan

Mr. Blair Effron & Ms. Cheryl Effron

Mr. Philippe Errera, Director General for Political Affairs and Security, Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, French Republic

H.E. Philippe Etienne, Ambassador of the French Republic to the United States & Ms. Patricia Etienne, Spouse of the French Ambassador to the United States

Mr. Guillaume Faury & Ms. Maria Faury

Ms. Christy Ferer

The Honorable Jonathan Finer, Assistant to the President & Principal Deputy National Security Advisor & Ms. Susan Finer

Mr. Walid Fouque, Advisor for Asia, the Americas and Oceania

Mr. Fernando Garcia & Ms. Laura Kim

Ms. Jennifer Garner & Miss Violet Affleck

The Honorable Rufus Gifford, Chief of Protocol for the United States, U.S. Department of State

His Excellency Philippe Franc, Chief of Protocol to the French Republic

Mr. Avram Glazer & Ms. Jill Glazer

The Honorable Philip Gordon, Assistant to the President & National Security Advisor to the Vice President & Ms. Rachel Gordon

The Honorable Jennifer Granholm, Secretary of Energy, U.S. Department of Energy & Mr. John Mulhern

Cpt. Florent Groberg, Captain & Medal of Honor Recipient, The U.S. Army

The Honorable Debra Haaland, Secretary of the Interior, U.S. Department of the Interior & Mr. Lloyd Sayre

The Honorable Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence, Office of the Director of National Intelligence & Mr. David Davighi

Ms. Maya Harris & Mr. Tony West

The Honorable Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States & Mr. Douglas Emhoff, Second Gentleman of the United States

Mr. Jamie Harrison, Chair, Democratic National Committee & Ms. Marie Boyd

Ms. Gabriela Hearst & Ms. Stephanie Lasnier de Lavalette

Ms. Mary Kay Henry & Ms. April Verrett

The Honorable Lina Hidalgo, Judge, Harris County, Texas & Mr. David James

Mr. Amos Hochstein, Special Presidential Coordinator, U.S. Department of State & Ms. Julie Ringel

The Honorable Steny Hoyer, U.S. Representative & Majority Leader, U.S. House of Representatives (Maryland) & Ms. Elaine Kamarck

Ms. Bonny Jacobs & Ms. Jennifer Glenn

Mr. Kenneth Jarin & Ms. Robin Wiessmann

The Honorable Karine Jean-Pierre, Assistant to the President & Press Secretary, & Ms. Elainne Antoine

The Honorable Bonnie Jenkins, Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Affairs, U.S. Department of State & Ms. Arielle Pierson

The Honorable Ashish Jha, Assistant to the President, Counselor to the President, & Coordinator of COVID-19 Response & Ms. Debra Stump

Mr. Jeffrey Katzenberg & Ms. Marilyn Katzenberg

Mr. Edward Kelly & Ms. Kathryn Kelly

Mr. Joe Kiani & Ms. Sarah Kiani

Mr. John Scott Kirby & Ms. Kathleen Marie Kirby

The Honorable Ronald Klain, Assistant to the President & Chief of Staff to the President & The Honorable Monica Medina, Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans & International Environmental & Scientific Affairs, U.S. Department of State

Mr. Olivier Knox & Dr. Jennifer Lewis

Mr. Christopher Korge & Ms. Wyn Bradley

Mr. Henry Kravis & Ms. Marie-Josée Kravis

Mr. Arvind Krishna & Ms. Sonia Krishna

The Honorable Edward Lamont, Governor of Connecticut & Ms. Annie Lamont

The Honorable Keisha Lance Bottoms, Senior Advisor to the President for Public Engagement & Mr. Derek Bottoms

Mr. Matthieu Landon, Advisor for Industry, Research and Innovation

The Honorable Mitchell Landrieu, Senior Advisor & Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator & Ms. Cheryl Landrieu

Mr. Thibault Lanxade

H.E. Bruno Le Maire, Minister of the Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty, French Republic

The Honorable Patrick Leahy, U.S. Senator (Vermont) & Ms. Marcelle Leahy

H.E. Sébastien Lecornu, Minister for the Armed Forces, French Republic

Mr. Antoine Lefèvre, Senator and Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of French Parliament, French Republic

Mr. John Legend & Ms. Christine Teigen

Mr. Claude Lelouch

Ms. Belkis Leong-Hong & Ms. Denise Williams

Mr. Christophe Leribault

Ms. Ada Limón & Mr. Lucas Marquardt

Mr. Christian Louboutin

Ms. Julia Louis-Dreyfus & Mr. Charles Hall

Mr. Bryan Lourd & Mr. Bruce Bozzi

The Honorable Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Homeland Security & Ms. Tanya Mayorkas

The Honorable Terence McAuliffe, Former Governor of Virginia & The Honorable Dorothy McAuliffe, Special Representative for Global Partnerships, U.S. Department of State

The Honorable Kevin McCarthy, U.S. Representative & House Minority Leader, U.S. House of Representatives (California) & Ms. Roberta McCarthy

The Honorable Michael McCaul, U.S. Representative (Texas) & Ms. Linda McCaul

Ms. Virginia McGregor & Mr. Robert McGregor

The Honorable Brian McKeon, Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, U.S. Department of State & Ms. Mary King

Mr. Jon Meacham & Ms. Margaret Keith Meacham

The Honorable Gregory Meeks, U.S. Representative (New York) & Ms. Ebony Meeks-Laidley

Mr. Sanjay Mehrotra & Ms. Sangeeta Mehrotra

The Honorable Robert Menendez, U.S. Senator (New Jersey) & Ms. Nadine Menendez

Mr. Frédéric Michel, Special Advisor for Communication and Strategy, French Republic

General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Department of Defense & Ms. Hollyanne Milley

Mr. Emmanuel Moulin, Director General of the Treasury, Ministry of Economy and Finance, French Republic

Mr. Brian Moynihan & Ms. Susan Berry

Mr. Henry Muñoz III & Ms. Ariana DeBose

The Honorable Philip Murphy, Governor of New Jersey & Ms. Tammy Murphy

The Honorable Clarence Nelson II, Administrator, National Aeronautics and Space Administration & Ms. Grace Nelson

The Honorable Anne Neuberger, Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber & Emerging Technology, National Security Council & Mr. Yehuda Neuberger

Mr. Bill Neville & Ms. Connie Neville

The Honorable Jonathan Nez, President, Navajo Nation & Ms. Phefelia Nez

Mr. Xavier Niel

The Honorable Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, Assistant to the President & Deputy Chief of Staff & Mr. Michael Dillon

The Honorable Nancy Pelosi, U.S. Representative & Speaker, U.S. House of Representatives (California) & Ms. Alexandra Pelosi

The Honorable Judith Pisar & Ms. Leah Pisar

The Honorable John Podesta, Senior Advisor to the President for Clean Energy Innovation & Mr. Gabriel Podesta

Mr. Patrick Pouyanné

Ms. Laurene Powell Jobs & Mr. Reed Jobs

The Honorable Samantha Power, Administrator, U.S. Agency for International Development & Mr. Cass Sunstein

Ms. Rebecca Pringle & Mr. Nathan Pringle III

The Honorable Jay Robert Pritzker, Governor of Illinois & Ms. Mary Kathryn Pritkzer

The Honorable Michael Pyle, Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economic Affairs, National Security Council & Ms. Chloe Schama

Ms. Natacha Rafalski

The Honorable Gina Raimondo, Secretary of Commerce, U.S. Department of Commerce & Mr. Andrew Moffit

The Honorable Bruce Reed, Assistant to the President & Deputy Chief of Staff & Ms. Bonnie LePard

Ms. Dana Remus & The Honorable Brett Holmgren, Assistant Secretary of State for Intelligence & Research, U.S. Department of State

H.E. Sylvie Retailleau, Minister of Higher Education and Research, French Republic

The Honorable Steven Ricchetti, Assistant to the President & Counselor to the President & Ms. Amy Ricchetti

The Honorable Susan Rice, Assistant to the President & Director of the Domestic Policy Council & Mr. Ian Cameron

The Honorable Cedric Richmond, Senior Advisor, Democratic National Committee, & Former Director, Office of Public Engagement & Ms. Raquel Greenup Richmond

The Honorable James Risch, U.S. Senator (Idaho) & Ms. Vicki Risch

The Honorable Charles Rivkin & Ms. Susan Tolson

Ms. Robin Roberts & Ms. Gaila Amber Laign

The Honorable Julie Rodriguez, Assistant to the President, Senior Advisor to the President & Director of the Office of Inter-Governmental Affairs & Mr. James Sherrills

Admiral Jean-Philippe Rolland, Chief of the Special Military Staff of the President of the French Republic

The Honorable Maria Rosario Jackson & Mr. Ra Joy

Ms. Alice Rufo, Director General for Foreign Relations and Strategy, Ministry of the Armed Forces, French Republic

The Honorable Catherine Russell & Mr. Thomas Donilon

Mr. Kurt Russell & Ms. Donna Russell

Mr. Rodolphe Saade

Mr. Theodore Sarandos & The Honorable Nicole Avant, Former U.S. Ambassador to The Bahamas

The Honorable Stephen Scalise, U.S. Representative & House Minority Whip, U.S. House of Representatives (Louisiana)

The Honorable Hillary Schieve, Mayor of Reno, Nevada & The Honorable Devon Reese, Vice Mayor & At-Large City Councilmember of Reno, Nevada

The Honorable Charles Schumer, U.S. Senator (New York) & Ms. Jessica Schumer

Mr. Jeff Shell & Ms. Laura Shell

The Honorable Wendy Sherman, Deputy Secretary of State, U.S. Department of State & Mr. Bruce Stokes

The Honorable Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, Assistant to the President, Homeland Security Advisor, & Deputy National Security Advisor & Dr. Jeffrey Randall

Mr. Jon Shirley & Ms. Kimberly Richter Shirley

Ms. Elizabeth Shuler & Mr. David Herbst

The Honorable Amanda Sloat, Senior Assistant to the President & Senior Director for European Affairs, National Security Council & Mr. Benjamin Canavan

Mr. Bradford Smith & Ms. Kathryn Surace-Smith

Mr. Alexander Soros & Ms. Sarah Margon

The Honorable Eugene Sperling, White House Rescue Plan Coordinator & Senior Advisor to the President & Ms. Allison Abner

Mr. Lonnie Stephenson & Ms. Dawn Stephenson

The Honorable Jacob Sullivan, Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs & Ms. Margaret Goodlander

The Honorable Katherine Tai, U.S. Trade Representative, Office of the United States Trade Representative & Mr. Robert Skidmore

The Honorable Neera Tanden, Staff Secretary & Senior Advisor to the President & Mr. Benjamin Edwards

The Honorable Louisa Terrell, Assistant to the President & Director of the Office of Legislative Affairs & Mr. Alan Field

The Honorable Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, U.S. Department of State & Mr. Lafayette Greenfield II

The Honorable John Thune, U.S. Senator (South Dakota) & Ms. Kimberley Thune

The Honorable Annie Tomasini, Assistant to the President & Director of Oval Office Operations

Mr. Vincent Troiola & Ms. Saveria Troiola

The Honorable Sylvester Turner, Mayor of Houston, Texas & Ms. Stephanie Nellons-Paige

Ms. Victoire Vandeville, Advisor for Exports and Trade Policy, French Republic

The Honorable Filemon Vela Jr., Former U.S. Representative & Ms. Rosemarie Vela

The Honorable Thomas Vilsack, Secretary of Agriculture, U.S. Department of Agriculture & Ms. Ann Christine Vilsack

Ms. Dana Walden & Mr. Matt Walden

The Honorable Martin Walsh, Secretary of Labor, U.S. Department of Labor & Ms. Lorrie Higgins

Ms. Rhonda Weingarten & Ms. Sharon Kleinbaum

Mr. Christopher Weissberg, Member of Parliament, French Republic

Dr. Tara Westover & Mr. Santiago Arau

Ms. Anna Wintour & Mr. Bazmark Luhrmann

Mr. Jeffrey Worthe & Ms. Kristin Worthe

Mr. Lawrence Yanovitch

The Honorable Janet Yellen, Secretary of the Treasury, U.S. Department of the Treasury & Mr. George Akerlof

Mr. David Zaslav & Ms. Pam Zaslav

Mr. Florian Zeller

Mr. Jeffrey Zients & Ms. Mary Zients