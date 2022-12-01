Why Treasury Secretary has been practicing her signature

After a delay, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's signature will very soon appear on the U.S. dollar.

Driving the news: During an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Wednesday night, Yellen said next week she plans to visit a plant where the first sheets of currency bearing her name have been printed — following plenty of time practicing her signature.

Catch up quick: Arguably one of the coolest parts of serving as the treasury secretary is your signature on all U.S. banknotes. But Yellen's hasn't appeared yet, for a bureaucratic reason.

New money can't be issued until the country has a treasurer, whose name also appears on the dollar. The appointment of the current treasurer, Marilynn "Lynn" Malerba, didn't happen until June. She was officially sworn in this fall.

The intrigue: Yellen said her predecessors made at least one mistake she won't repeat: Signatures of former Treasury Secretaries Jack Lew and Timothy Geithner were so illegible that they became a punchline.