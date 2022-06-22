Two women's signatures will appear on U.S. currency for first time

The U.S. dollar will feature the signatures of two women for the first time after President Biden announced Tuesday that he intends to appoint Marilynn Malerba as U.S. treasurer.

Driving the news: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sat for her official currency signing in March 2021, but federal rules dictate that her signature cannot appear on the dollar until a treasurer is in place so that both signatures can be added to a new series of currency at the same time, per the New York Times.

Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's signature has continued to appear on the dollar even after Yellen took up her post as the new treasury secretary.

The big picture: "For the first time in history, the signatures of two women will appear on our currency," White House chief of staff Ron Klain tweeted Tuesday.