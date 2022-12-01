Target's gift card sale starts Friday with 10% discount
Target is bringing back a rare discount on one of the top holiday gifts — gift cards, according to its weekly online sales circular.
Why it matters: The National Retail Federation's annual holiday survey showed gift cards are expected to be a favorite gift once again with total spending projected to reach $28.6 billion, compared with $28.1 billion in 2021.
- Holiday shoppers plan to purchase between three to four gift cards and spend an average of $51.47 per card or $165.87 per person, the survey found, which is similar to 2021.
- Clothing is the top gift category with 55% of consumers planning to buy, followed by gift cards at 45%.
Target gift card deal 2022
Details: Get 10% off store gift card purchases up to $500 through its Target Circle loyalty program — for a maximum savings of $50.
- Exclusions apply and the offer is available on in-store and online Target gift card purchases.
Flashback: Being a member of the loyalty program has been required to get the annual gift card discount since 2020.
- Target had a two-day gift card discount in late September, but it was only for RedCard holders.
Target holiday price match 2022
How it works: Shoppers qualify for a price adjustment on Target purchases made between Oct. 6 and Christmas Eve if store prices go down "any time on or before Dec. 24."
- Target also will match select competitors’ pricing within 14 days of purchase, though exclusions apply.
Meanwhile, Walmart has also extended its return window for the holidays.