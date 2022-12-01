Target is bringing back a rare discount on one of the top holiday gifts — gift cards, according to its weekly online sales circular.

Why it matters: The National Retail Federation's annual holiday survey showed gift cards are expected to be a favorite gift once again with total spending projected to reach $28.6 billion, compared with $28.1 billion in 2021.

Holiday shoppers plan to purchase between three to four gift cards and spend an average of $51.47 per card or $165.87 per person, the survey found, which is similar to 2021.

Clothing is the top gift category with 55% of consumers planning to buy, followed by gift cards at 45%.

Target gift card deal 2022

Details: Get 10% off store gift card purchases up to $500 through its Target Circle loyalty program — for a maximum savings of $50.

Exclusions apply and the offer is available on in-store and online Target gift card purchases.

Flashback: Being a member of the loyalty program has been required to get the annual gift card discount since 2020.

Target had a two-day gift card discount in late September, but it was only for RedCard holders.

Target holiday price match 2022

How it works: Shoppers qualify for a price adjustment on Target purchases made between Oct. 6 and Christmas Eve if store prices go down "any time on or before Dec. 24."

Target also will match select competitors’ pricing within 14 days of purchase, though exclusions apply.

Meanwhile, Walmart has also extended its return window for the holidays.