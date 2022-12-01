Elon Musk showcased his company Neuralink's progress on brain-implant technology during an event livestreamed from the firm's headquarters in Fremont, California, on Wednesday night.

Driving the news: The Neuralink co-founder emphasized that the event's goal was to recruit talent, but Musk highlighted a video of a monkey called Sake that had a brain implant conducting an exercise he described as "telepathic typing."

"To be clear, he's not actually using a keyboard," Musk said. "He's moving the cursor with his mind to the highlighted key. Now technically, he can't actually spell. So I don't wanna oversell this thing, because that's the next version."

Why it matters: Neuralink states that it aims to help people with paralysis "regain independence through the control of computers and mobile device."

Musk has said a key goal is to one day effectively treat brain disorders with a chip.

The intrigue: "We want to be extremely careful and certain that it will work well before putting a device into a human, but we've submitted I think most of our paperwork to the FDA and we think probably in about six months we should be able to have our first Neuralink in a human," Musk said.

Flashback: Musk said in 2019 that he "aspirationally" hoped to start trials on directly connecting people's brains to computers the following year as he announced that a monkey had been able to control a computer with his brain.

Between the lines: CNN notes that Musk "frequently touts deadlines that don't come to fruition, from his claims about when SpaceX would get its Mars rocket to space to his predictions about when self-driving cars would be on the road."

The big picture: CNN points out that scientists have been working on "devices that can decode brain signals for a practical purpose for decades."

A study by European researchers earlier this year announced that a fully paralyzed patient with ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease, had regained his ability to communicate via a new brain implant.

Last year, Brown University announced that "using a brain-computer interface, a clinical trial participant was able to create text on a computer at a rate of 90 characters per minute just by thinking about the movements involved in writing by hand."

Go deeper: Elon Musk's Neuralink wants to read your brain