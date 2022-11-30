Indiana Sen. Mike Braun to run for governor of the state in 2024

Indiana Sen. Mike Braun speaks at an event in Washington, D.C., in July 2022. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Indiana GOP Sen. Mike Braun has filed paperwork to run for governor of the state, opening up another Senate seat in 2024.

Why it matters: A vacant Republican Senate seat could impact the balance of power in the chamber, where Democrats have held onto a narrow majority, during the 2024 election.

Details: Braun's gubernatorial run has been in the cards since at least September, Politico reports.

Braun was elected in 2018 after defeating incumbent Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-Ind.).

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) is considering running for Braun's Senate seat after he failed to secure a House Republican leadership position, Axios reports.

What he's saying: “That filing did occur yesterday,” Braun told Politico. “We’ll talk to you down the road.”

"Mike Braun has filed his paperwork to run for governor and will be making an official announcement of his candidacy very soon," Josh Kelley, chief of staff and senior political advisor for Braun's campaign, told Axios in a statement.

Zoom out: Braun was a part of the group of Republicans who supported Florida Sen. Rick Scott’s challenge to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for the Senate GOP leader position.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional reporting.