House passes legislation to avert rail strike

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) speak to the media after a meeting with President Biden at the White House on Wednesday. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The House passed legislation Wednesday to avert a nationwide rail strike that President Biden warned earlier this week could “hurt millions of other working people and families.”

Driving the news: The legislation now heads to the Senate, where time is ticking before Dec. 9 — the earliest date railway workers could strike if an agreement is not reached.

One of the tw0 measures passed Wednesday includes seven paid sick days for railroad employees, a key sticking point for workers, lobby members and progressive lawmakers.

What they're saying: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Tuesday that both he and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) "agreed we'd try to get it done ASAP."

"After hearing from our members, we are in agreement that a nationwide rail strike must be prevented – and that more must be done to secure the paid sick leave that hard-working railroaders deserve," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a Dear Colleague letter on Tuesday night.

Between the lines: Some progressive lawmakers signaled their opposition to the initial piece of legislation because it did not include paid sick leave for workers.

"At a time of record profits in the rail industry, it's unacceptable that rail workers have ZERO guaranteed paid sick days," Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt wrote in a tweet.

"It's my intention to block consideration of the rail legislation until a roll call vote occurs on guaranteeing 7 paid sick days to rail workers in America."

