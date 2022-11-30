Axios Finish Line: The season of family time

This article originally appeared in Axios Finish Line, our nightly newsletter on life, leadership and wellness. Sign up here.

When considering what makes life meaningful, Americans across age, party and home state agree: It's family.

Why it matters: Watch cable news or scroll social media, and it might start to seem like we seldom agree on anything. But the power of family unites us.

📊 By the numbers: 83% of American adults — including 82% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents and 85% of Republicans and leaners — say they get a great deal or quite a bit of meaning and fulfillment from spending time with family, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.

And in a Pew study from 2021, people from every age group ranked family as the top source of meaning in life — above work and financial wellbeing.

🧠 Reality check: Even though family time is a top priority across the country, Americans are actually spending significantly more time alone.

We spend an average of 9 more hours alone per week than we used to in 2013, per the Washington Post.

🌲Worth noting: Another one of life's gifts Americans value is the great outdoors. 71% of adults, including 72% of Republicans and 70% of Democrats, said they get quite a bit or a great deal of fulfillment from spending time outside and experiencing nature.

The bottom line: If you have the chance to be with family and friends this season, savor it. And maybe even consider spending some of that time together outside!