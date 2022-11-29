Wordle gets more intentional

Wordle has an editor now — every day's solution has been programmed by Tracy Bennett, who curates the word list. The result has not made everybody HAPPY (which was Sunday's answer).

Why it matters: Bennett picked themed solutions for the long Thanksgiving weekend. Wednesday's answer was DRIVE; Thursday's was FEAST; and Sunday's was HAPPY.

How it works: Before this month, Wordle solutions were randomly selected from a preset word list.

Occasionally, that would cause problems, as when FETUS showed up as a solution during a major national debate over abortion.

By programming the solutions, the NYT can avoid such controversy — and, at least in principle, can delight users by timing answers in a felicitous manner.

The big picture: In the wake of Wednesday's themed answer, many puzzlers — including Axios' Kate Marino and Felix Salmon — got FEAST on their first guess.

"It felt cheap," says Kate, who felt cheated by the lack of problem-solving.

For the record: Back on November 10, John Farmer, a puzzler in Los Angeles, left a comment on the NYT website.

"You don't want to think, Oh, it's Thanksgiving week and Tracy probably picked FEAST today," he wrote.

What they're saying: New York Times spokesperson Jordan Cohen told Axios that there were "two thematic choices" during Thanksgiving week.

"While we have not made any decisions about future thematic content, Wordle will continue to be curated to respect the randomness of gameplay every day," he added.

"HAPPY was random."

My thought bubble: You can be curated or you can be random, but you can't be both.

By the numbers: In an informal Twitter poll, about 85% of respondents said the themed answers were "too cute by half".

The bottom line: Puzzlers are conservative, and don't like change.