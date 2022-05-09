New York Times swaps out Wordle word after Supreme Court leak

The New York Times swapped out Monday's Wordle word after discovering last week that the five-letter answer relates to Roe v. Wade.

Driving the news: The original word, fetus, caused confusion after it was served to some users.

In "A Note About Today's Wordle Game," The Times — which bought Wordle from creator Josh Wardle in January — explains: "[W]e take our role seriously as a place to entertain and escape, and we want Wordle to remain distinct from the news."

"But because of the current Wordle technology, it can be difficult to change words that have already been loaded into the game. When we discovered last week that this particular word would be featured today, we switched it for as many solvers as possible."

"You won't receive the outdated version if you have refreshed your browser window. But we know that some people won’t do that and, as a result, will be asked to solve the outdated puzzle."

The Times bought Wordle for a "price in the low-seven figures."