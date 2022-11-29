Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions is in deal discussions with Peter Chernin's new content studio, sources tell Axios. The talks center around Chernin making an investment into the NFL star's sports and entertainment production company.

Why it matters: An agreement would unite a sports legend with a media mogul and allow Manning's Omaha to expand further into digital content, podcasts and sports-adjacent entertainment.

Details: A deal with Chernin would mark the first major outside investment into Omaha Productions, which launched officially in 2021.

Chernin, a veteran media executive and investor, launched The North Road Company with $800 million in outside funding in July to supply TV and film distributors with an array of scripted and nonscripted content.

The precise details of the deal discussions could not be determined.

Catch up quick: Omaha Productions is known for ESPN’s popular "ManningCast," a broadcast program that features Peyton and his younger brother Eli.

Omaha also produces ESPN+’s "Places" franchise, a documentary series about the history of various sports hosted by star athletes.

Be smart: In recent months, the company has expanded into more sports-adjacent and lifestyle content, like reality shows, award shows and podcasts.

It's currently co-producing an unscripted series about professional sports collector Ken Goldin for Netflix, and it also produces digital content, like a barbecue show on YouTube.

Between the lines: Omaha makes most of its money from licensing and production deals and branded content.

In June, it announced a multiyear strategic partnership with Caesars Sportsbook to create a full-service audio production network to develop audio content for both companies' social channels.

It's dabbled in web3 initiatives, announcing a sports collectibles partnership with MINT Collective earlier this year.

The big picture: Athlete-led production companies are booming as streamers and TV networks look for more opportunities to include personalities in their programming.