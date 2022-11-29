Workers can't be fired for being "no fun" in France, an appeals court there ruled earlier this month. Doing so violates their freedom of expression.

Why it matters: In the U.S. you could theoretically be fired for being no fun — unless some kind of discrimination was at play.

"There's no freedom of expression in the American workplace," said Susan Crumiller, whose New York-based law firm handles workplace discrimination cases.

Details: The French case dates back to 2015 when a consultant for Cubik Partners in Paris, identified only as Mr. T in the ruling, was dismissed for "professional incompetence," which included his refusal to adhere to the "fun and pro" company values and practices of the company.