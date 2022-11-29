1 hour ago - Economy & Business
Right to bore: French workers can't be fired for being "no fun"
Workers can't be fired for being "no fun" in France, an appeals court there ruled earlier this month. Doing so violates their freedom of expression.
Why it matters: In the U.S. you could theoretically be fired for being no fun — unless some kind of discrimination was at play.
- "There's no freedom of expression in the American workplace," said Susan Crumiller, whose New York-based law firm handles workplace discrimination cases.
Details: The French case dates back to 2015 when a consultant for Cubik Partners in Paris, identified only as Mr. T in the ruling, was dismissed for "professional incompetence," which included his refusal to adhere to the "fun and pro" company values and practices of the company.
- Those practices included social events that involved excessive alcohol consumption and "practices prone to promiscuity," according to the decision.
- In the U.S., claims like these could "constitute a gender-discriminatory hostile work environment," Crumiller said. So, companies couldn't fire you, then, for being no fun, in that scenario.
- If they did, you'd have a reason to sue. Though, that's no fun either.