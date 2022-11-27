Kim Jong-Un's daughter makes second public appearance
Kim Jong-un's daughter made another public appearance with the North Korean leader during an event over the weekend, per photos released by state media on Sunday.
The big picture: It's the second time this month that the father-daughter pair have appeared publicly together, increasing speculation over which of Kim's family members may succeed him.
- Kim earlier this month revealed his daughter publicly during the launch of a new intercontinental ballistic missile, in what was the first confirmed public sighting of the North Korean leader's daughter.
Driving the news: The photos released on Sunday are at an unnamed location with North Korean soldiers, showing the pair posing with what state media said is the Hwasong-17 ICBM.
- Kim's daughter is shown walking next to her father and holding her father's hand in the photos.
State of play: Kim this weekend said that North Korea's "ultimate goal is to possess the world's most powerful strategic force, the absolute force unprecedented in the century," Reuters reports.
- Those remarks come after the launch of a Hwasong-17 missile earlier this month, which is a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile, per Reuters.
