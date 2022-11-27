Kim Jong-Un's daughter makes second public appearance

Pedestrians walk under a video screen showing images of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un during a news update in Tokyo on Oct. 4. Photo: Richard A. Brooks/AFP via Getty Images

Kim Jong-un's daughter made another public appearance with the North Korean leader during an event over the weekend, per photos released by state media on Sunday.

The big picture: It's the second time this month that the father-daughter pair have appeared publicly together, increasing speculation over which of Kim's family members may succeed him.

Kim earlier this month revealed his daughter publicly during the launch of a new intercontinental ballistic missile, in what was the first confirmed public sighting of the North Korean leader's daughter.

Driving the news: The photos released on Sunday are at an unnamed location with North Korean soldiers, showing the pair posing with what state media said is the Hwasong-17 ICBM.

Kim's daughter is shown walking next to her father and holding her father's hand in the photos.

State of play: Kim this weekend said that North Korea's "ultimate goal is to possess the world's most powerful strategic force, the absolute force unprecedented in the century," Reuters reports.

Those remarks come after the launch of a Hwasong-17 missile earlier this month, which is a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile, per Reuters.

