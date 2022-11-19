Kim Jong-Un reveals daughter during a ballistic missile launch
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un unveiled his daughter to the world this week as he watched the launch of a new intercontinental ballistic missile, according to multiple reports.
Why it matters: This is the first confirmed public sighting of the North Korean leader's daughter and shines a light on the potential next Kim family member to lead the country.
Details: Photos from North Korea showed the daddy-daughter duo standing together, holding hands, during a ballistic missile test on Friday within the country, BBC News reports.
- North Korean state media said Kim watched the launch with officials, his wife Ri Sol Ju, and their "beloved daughter," per NBC News.
- The launch was for the Hwasong-17 missile, a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile, according to NBC.
The big picture: It's unclear why Kim, who leads one of the most secretive states in the world, decided to reveal his daughter now.
- There have been questions about Kim's health and stability amid his disappearance from the world scene in 2020.
Flashback: NBA legend Dennis Rodman previously mentioned that Kim had a daughter named “Ju Ae" in an interview with The Guardian back in 2013.
- "I held their baby Ju-ae and spoke with Ms. Ri as well. He's a good dad and has a beautiful family," Rodman told the Guardian.
More from Axios: