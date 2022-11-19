Kim Jong-Un reveals daughter during a ballistic missile launch

A picture of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Chu-ae during a news program. Photo: KIM Jae-Hwan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un unveiled his daughter to the world this week as he watched the launch of a new intercontinental ballistic missile, according to multiple reports.

Why it matters: This is the first confirmed public sighting of the North Korean leader's daughter and shines a light on the potential next Kim family member to lead the country.

Details: Photos from North Korea showed the daddy-daughter duo standing together, holding hands, during a ballistic missile test on Friday within the country, BBC News reports.

North Korean state media said Kim watched the launch with officials, his wife Ri Sol Ju, and their "beloved daughter," per NBC News.

The launch was for the Hwasong-17 missile, a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile, according to NBC.

The big picture: It's unclear why Kim, who leads one of the most secretive states in the world, decided to reveal his daughter now.

There have been questions about Kim's health and stability amid his disappearance from the world scene in 2020.

Flashback: NBA legend Dennis Rodman previously mentioned that Kim had a daughter named “Ju Ae" in an interview with The Guardian back in 2013.

"I held their baby Ju-ae and spoke with Ms. Ri as well. He's a good dad and has a beautiful family," Rodman told the Guardian.

