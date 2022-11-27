There is "overwhelming support" in the Republican conference for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to become the next speaker of the House, Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) told NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday.

Driving the news: McCarthy is aiming to become the next speaker after Republicans narrowly captured the House in the 2022 midterms.

Earlier this month, McCarthy cleared a major hurdle for the position after House Republicans voted 188 - 31 by secret ballot to nominate him for the role.

31 by secret ballot to nominate him for the role. He still fell far short of the 218 votes he will need to secure for the full House vote on Jan. 3.

What they're saying: "I'm of the opinion that on January 3rd we'll come together as a conference and elect Kevin McCarthy to be Speaker of the House," Comer said.