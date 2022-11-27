27 mins ago - Politics & Policy
GOP Rep. Comer: there's "overwhelming support" for McCarthy to become speaker
There is "overwhelming support" in the Republican conference for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to become the next speaker of the House, Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) told NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday.
Driving the news: McCarthy is aiming to become the next speaker after Republicans narrowly captured the House in the 2022 midterms.
- Earlier this month, McCarthy cleared a major hurdle for the position after House Republicans voted 188-31 by secret ballot to nominate him for the role.
- He still fell far short of the 218 votes he will need to secure for the full House vote on Jan. 3.
What they're saying: "I'm of the opinion that on January 3rd we'll come together as a conference and elect Kevin McCarthy to be Speaker of the House," Comer said.
- Comer acknowledged that there are "five to eight" members who are leaning towards voting against McCarthy, whom he said "have a right to support whoever they want."
- "Certainly there's been instances in the past that certain Republicans' voices weren't heard in the conference. But at the end of the day, we need to give Kevin a chance," Comer said.
- "I think a lot of these members are frustrated because of things that Paul Ryan did, or things that John Boehner did," he added. "Kevin McCarthy's never had a chance to be Speaker."