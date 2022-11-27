Brian Kemp at his November victory party in Atlanta. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to create Hardworking Americans Inc., a federal PAC that will allow the Republican to boost his national profile, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Kemp's unique success defeating a Trump-backed opponent in a primary and a Democrat in a key battleground has made him something of a case study for Republicans. It's also paved the way for speculation about his future national ambitions.

The new PAC could set Kemp up for a federal run, including for U.S. Senate.

Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) will be defending his seat in 2026, the same year Kemp's gubernatorial term will end.

Catch up quick: Kemp's nearly 8-point November victory over Democratic star Stacey Abrams was preceded by a more than 50-point primary victory over a Trump-backed opponent, former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.).

Kemp was vilified by the former president after he refused to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results.

Be smart: A federal PAC allows Kemp to influence races across the country and donate money to other candidates, including in Republican primaries.

In the near term, it could allow him to boost support for Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker, who's locked in a Dec. 6 runoff against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.).

The PAC hasn't yet reported any contributions, and no fundraiser for Walker has been announced.

What they're saying: "We’re all in to help get Herschel over the goal line and keep Georgia red for years to come!" senior Kemp adviser Cody Hall told Axios.

Context: After keeping his distance from the Georgia Senate race during the general election, Kemp cut an ad for Walker and campaigned with the embattled Republican for the first time last weekend.