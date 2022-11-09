Democrat Stacey Abrams has conceded the Georgia gubernatorial race against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp after a closely watched rematch.

Driving the news: Kemp’s expected win comes as no surprise to pundits and pollsters. He maintained a lead in public polling averages for months. The Associated Press has yet to officially call the race.

Why it matters: In a state that elected President Biden and two Democratic senators in 2020, Democrats had high hopes for taking over the state’s top post. But Kemp’s victory throws into question their assertion that the state is indeed turning blue.

The race drew national attention, with former Vice President Mike Pence campaigning on Kemp’s behalf and former President Obama on Abrams'.

Catch up quick: While the two candidates were the same, this year’s election was far different from 2018. Since then, Kemp has led the state through COVID-19 and faced scrutiny for his decision to reopen Georgia’s economy earlier than most.

Kemp made that decision a centerpiece of his campaign, claiming on the trail that while others were listening to national politicians, he was listening to small businesses around the state.

The other side: Abrams became a national political figure during the 2018 race and that attention helped accelerate her powerhouse fundraising capabilities. The experienced state official unveiled many thorough policy plans with a vision for the state budget vastly different from Kemp’s, but it wasn’t enough to take her over the finish line.

The intrigue: Kemp’s victory also comes despite the fact that he became one of former president Donald Trump’s top targets in the wake of 2020.

Trump campaigned against Kemp’s primary opponent but by the general election, the former president’s name was hardly mentioned on the campaign trail.

Between the lines: Abrams’ campaign warned in the weeks leading up to the election of voter suppression in the state thanks to Republican voting policies – a claim she also made in 2018. But given the record turnout for the election, Republicans scoffed at the argument.