Louisville's historically bad start

Louisville knew this was going to be a rebuilding season under first-year head coach Kenny Payne. But nobody expected them to be this bad.

Driving the news: After a humiliating 70-38 loss to No. 21 Texas Tech at the Maui Invitational on Tuesday, the Cardinals are the first ACC team to start 0-5 since Virginia in 1960-61.

38 points are the fewest scored by a Louisville team in the last 50 years. They made just 11 field goals.

Through five games, the Cardinals have 90 turnovers against just 36 assists, the worst assist-to-turnover ratio in the nation.

The backdrop: Recruiting hasn't been going great, either. No. 1 overall recruit D.J. Wagner opted for Kentucky last week, and A.J. Johnson, the top unsigned player in America, chose Texas over Louisville this week.

Looking ahead: That 1960-61 Virginia team started 0-8. Can the Cardinals avoid the same fate? Their next three games: vs. Cincinnati (in Maui), vs. No. 23 Maryland, vs. Miami.