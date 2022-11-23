Israeli security forces gather at the scene of an explosion at a bus stop in Jerusalem on Wednesday. Photo: Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images

One person has died and 15 others were wounded in two explosions in Jerusalem on Wednesday morning, Israeli officials say. Israeli police and security officials say it was a terrorist attack.

Why it matters: Such bombing attacks are very unusual and haven't taken place for several years. It has the characteristics of attacks that happened during the second Intifada two decades ago.

Driving the news: Israeli security officials say one explosive device was detonated in a bus station at the entrance of Jerusalem.

Israeli emergency services originally said 10 people were wounded, with two in critical condition. One of them died from their injuries, however, and the injury toll was later revised to 15, according to the Israeli emergency services.

Shortly after, a second explosive device was detonated near another bus station in northern Jerusalem. two people were lightly wounded according to emergency services.

The big picture: The explosions in Jerusalem happened as the security situation in the occupied West Bank has continuously deteriorated in recent months.

There has been a growing number of stabbing and shooting attacks by Palestinians against Israeli soldiers and civilians and a significant increase in the number of Palestinians killed in Israeli military raids into West Bank cities.

The escalation has taken place on the backdrop of the political crisis in Israel and the weakening of the Palestinian Authority that is not able to assert its control on several of the Palestinian cities.

The Biden administration is highly concerned that the Palestinian Authority is going to collapse and that the situation in the West Bank would turn into an all out Intifada.

State of play: The explosions followed a night of tensions in the northern West Bank. At least one Palestinian person was killed and several others wounded in clashes with Israeli soldiers in the city of Nablus.