Olivia Pichardo, a freshman walk-on at Brown, is the first female athlete in Division I history to be named to an active varsity baseball roster.

Driving the news: Pichardo, a utility player who can play in the infield and outfield, was one of 31 players to make the roster for the upcoming spring season.

Coach Grant Achilles said Pichardo had "the most complete walk-on tryout I have seen from a player since becoming a head coach."

Pichardo played varsity baseball in Queens, New York, and was a member of the U.S. baseball women's national team this past summer.

What she's saying: "It's kind of crazy to know that I'm living out my dream right now and my ideal college experience that I've always wanted," said Pichardo.

State of play: Nearly 20 women have been members of collegiate baseball rosters, per nonprofit organization Baseball for All. Pichardo is the first to do so at the D-I level.

The big picture: Women continue breaking ground on the diamond. Consider all the "firsts" that have happened in the past seven months alone.

Plus: They're breaking ground in the front office, too. The Marlins recently became the first major U.S. sports franchise to have women operating the entirety of team day-to-day business.

