How to watch the 2022 World Cup

All 64 World Cup matches will air in the U.S. on Fox and FS1, and most days will feature four kickoff times: 5 a.m. ET, 8 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The big picture: TV ratings are always a talking point during major sporting events, and Qatar 2022 being sandwiched between Thanksgiving and Christmas makes it especially intriguing.

On one hand, broadcasters are competing with the NFL, NBA, college football and others for the first time, all while navigating an unfavorable time difference.

On the other hand, the holiday season could be a boon. USA-England on Black Friday (when many Americans are off work) could be one of the most-watched soccer games in U.S. history.

Where to stream the games

Tubi, Fox's ad-supported streaming service, will have all matches available to stream — but only after they've been completed.

Spanish-language telecasts will air on Telemundo or Universo and stream live on Peacock (first 12 matches are free, then you'll need a Peacock Premium subscription).

Mark your calendars: All three USMNT group stage matches — Monday against Wales, Friday against England and next Tuesday against Iran — will air at 2 p.m. ET on Fox.

