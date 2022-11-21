44 mins ago - Sports
How to watch the 2022 World Cup
All 64 World Cup matches will air in the U.S. on Fox and FS1, and most days will feature four kickoff times: 5 a.m. ET, 8 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The big picture: TV ratings are always a talking point during major sporting events, and Qatar 2022 being sandwiched between Thanksgiving and Christmas makes it especially intriguing.
- On one hand, broadcasters are competing with the NFL, NBA, college football and others for the first time, all while navigating an unfavorable time difference.
- On the other hand, the holiday season could be a boon. USA-England on Black Friday (when many Americans are off work) could be one of the most-watched soccer games in U.S. history.
Where to stream the games
- Tubi, Fox's ad-supported streaming service, will have all matches available to stream — but only after they've been completed.
- Spanish-language telecasts will air on Telemundo or Universo and stream live on Peacock (first 12 matches are free, then you'll need a Peacock Premium subscription).
Mark your calendars: All three USMNT group stage matches — Monday against Wales, Friday against England and next Tuesday against Iran — will air at 2 p.m. ET on Fox.
