At least 62 killed in earthquake on Indonesia's Java island

A man stands beside damaged houses following an earthquake in Cianjur on November 21. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images

At least 62 people were killed after a 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Indonesian island of Java on Monday, according to a statement from the country's National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB).

Driving the news: At least 700 people are believed to have been injured in the quake, West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil tweeted.

“There are still many residents trapped at the incident sites, we assume that the injured and dead victims will continue to increase over time,” Kamil said Monday, CNN reported.

According to the National Disaster Management Agency, in the Cianjur regency of West Java, 2,272 houses were damaged by the earthquake, as well as four government buildings, an Islamic boarding school and a hospital. Infrastructure damage was also recorded in other regencies.

“The majority who died were hit by buildings. Some were hit on the head,” Herman Suherman, a government official in the Cianjur regency, said Monday, the Washington Post reported. “All you can hear here is ambulance sirens everywhere.”

State of play: While there has been no tsunami warning, 45 aftershocks were recorded after the earthquake, Dwikorita Karnawati, the head of Indonesia’s Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency, said during a news conference Monday, per the Post.

A number of landslides have been reported around Cianjur, and the earthquake was felt as far away as the Jakarta region, where it caused some buildings to sway and prompted evacuations, AP reported.

In the village of Cijedil, in Cugenang District, "25 people were recorded as still being buried under collapsed buildings," the National Disaster Management Agency said in its statement.

""Houses that are damaged will be rebuilt by the government," Suharyanto, head of the National Disaster Management Agency, said in a statement later Monday.

The big picture: Indonesia frequently experiences earthquakes and other extreme weather events due to its location along the so-called "ring of fire" in the Pacific — an arrangement of fault lines and volcanoes in the Pacific Basin.