First look: NRSC's senior hires

Josh Kraushaar
The NRSC, under incoming chairman Sen. Steve Daines of Montana, announced its first wave of senior staff hires, provided exclusively to Axios.

  • Jason Thielman will be executive director for the 2024 cycle. He's a veteran Republican operative who has served as Daines' top aide since his first election to the House in 2012.
  • Brock Lowrance will be senior adviser to Daines. Lowrance, a Montanan, previously worked at FP1 Strategies.
  • Katie Behnke will be finance director. She is a veteran political fundraiser and owner of the Maybell Group. Behnke was also NRSC finance director in 2018.
  • Mike Alm will be senior director of digital and marketing. He was EVP at Campaign Solutions, where he provided fundraising and political strategy to Republican congressional candidates.
  • Mike Berg will be comms director. He was most recently deputy comms director for the NRCC, and previously was a communications staffer for Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley. Berg worked at the NRSC during the 2018 cycle.

🕶️ What to watch for: After a disappointing cycle for Senate Republicans, Daines has signaled he's going to approach things differently than outgoing NRSC chairman Rick Scott.

  • Daines suggests Republicans will engage more actively in Republican primaries than Scott, who took a hands-off approach that led to flawed GOP nominees emerging.
