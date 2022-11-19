"Filled with pride," Bidens say of granddaughter's White House wedding

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted their granddaughter Naomi King Biden's wedding to Peter George Heermann Neal at the White House on Nov. 19, 2022. (White House)

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Saturday hosted their granddaughter Naomi Biden's wedding to Peter Neal at the White House.

What they're saying: "It has been a joy to watch Naomi grow, discover who she is, and carve out such an incredible life for herself," President Biden and first lady Jill Biden said in a statement Saturday.

"Now, we are filled with pride to see her choose Peter as her husband and we’re honored to welcome him to our family. We wish them days full of laughter and a love that grows deeper with every passing year."

Details: The wedding ceremony took place on the South Lawn in front of about 250 guests Saturday morning, per the White House.

The proud grandparents hosted a luncheon afterward for family members and the wedding party in the State Dining Room.

A reception with "dessert and dancing" was to take place later in the evening.

The ceremony was paid for by the Biden family, according to the first lady’s office.

Of note: It's the 19th wedding to take place at the White House, and the first one of a president's grandchild, the Washington Post reports.