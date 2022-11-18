Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a working lunch at the G20 Summit on Tuesday in Nusa Dua, Indonesia. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

The Biden administration said Thursday Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has immunity in a lawsuit filed against him over the 2018 killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi due to his high office.

Driving the news: The declaration was made in a court filing in the suit filed by the journalist's fiancée Hatice Cengiz and the rights group Khashoggi founded, Democracy for the Arab World Now.

What they're saying: A State Department spokesperson said in an emailed statement the Justice Department filed the "suggestion of immunity," at the request of the State Department, "based on longstanding and well-established principles" of law.

This includes customary international law, "which the United States has consistently and across administrations applied to heads of state, heads of government, and foreign ministers while they are in office," the spokesperson said.

"This Suggestion of Immunity does not reflect an assessment on the merits of the case. It speaks to nothing on broader policy or the state of relations. This was purely a legal determination."

Go deeper: Biden says he raised Khashoggi's murder with Saudi crown prince

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.