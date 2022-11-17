Skip to main content
27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi to announce "future plans" on Thursday

Andrew Solender
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, wearing a magenta jacket, white shirt and pearl necklace, speaks to reporters at the Capitol.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will announce her "future plans" to House Democratic colleagues on Thursday, her spokesperson said Wednesday evening.

Driving the news: Control of the House in the 2022 elections was called for Republicans on Wednesday.

The big picture: If Pelosi stayed on she would be relegated to minority leader for the third time in her two decades as House Democratic leader.

What they're saying: Pelosi "has been overwhelmed by calls from colleagues, friends and supporters," said spokesperson Drew Hammill.

  • "The Speaker plans to address her future plans tomorrow to her colleagues. Stay tuned," he said.

