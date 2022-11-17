Pelosi to announce "future plans" on Thursday

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will announce her "future plans" to House Democratic colleagues on Thursday, her spokesperson said Wednesday evening.

Driving the news: Control of the House in the 2022 elections was called for Republicans on Wednesday.

The big picture: If Pelosi stayed on she would be relegated to minority leader for the third time in her two decades as House Democratic leader.

What they're saying: Pelosi "has been overwhelmed by calls from colleagues, friends and supporters," said spokesperson Drew Hammill.

"The Speaker plans to address her future plans tomorrow to her colleagues. Stay tuned," he said.

