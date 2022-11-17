D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced a new lawsuit Thursday against the Washington Commanders, alleging the football team used an illegal scheme to trick D.C. ticket holders out of their season ticket deposits and used the money for their own purposes.

The big picture: Racine last week sued the team, its owner Dan Snyder and the NFL, alleging they deceived D.C. residents about the league’s investigation into sexual harassment and misconduct.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.