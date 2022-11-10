D.C. attorney general sues Washington Commanders, team owner and NFL

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine took new aim at Dan Snyder, the owner of the Washington Commanders, alleging on Thursday that he and the NFL deceived D.C. residents about the league’s investigation into sexual harassment and misconduct.

Why it matters: Racine said he plans to subpoena Snyder as part of a civil lawsuit that alleges the embattled owner, the franchise, the NFL, and league commissioner Roger Goodell violated a D.C. consumer protection law to benefit financially.

Racine alleged the league’s “so-called independent investigation,” led by lawyer Beth Wilkinson, was riddled with interference from Snyder and that the public did not receive its findings beyond a seven-sentence statement.

What they're saying: “The Commanders and Dan Snyder lied to D.C. residents about what they knew about a toxic culture of sexual harassment and then they entered into a secret agreement with the NFL and Commissioner Goodell that kept the truth from D.C. residents—all in an effort to protect their profits," Racine said.

The Commanders did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

This is a developing story.